A Fringe show that’s been worth the weight

Daniel Lobell isn’t quite the man he was last year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

In fact, he’s 12.5% less, having lost over 50 lbs. since he last performed there in 2018.

In his brand new show for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Tipping The Scales, Daniel talks about all the funny, crazy, and difficult things we do to try and lose weight, and what his journey has been with all of them.

From Weight Watchers to the Atkins diet, and most recently spending time in rehab for people with eating disorders, he’s tried everything in his life-long struggle.

In a world that’s consumed with how much we consume, losing weight remains one of the toughest things to do, as Daniel explains in this hilarious and moving story.

With the death of a close friend who was also obese, Daniel set out on a journey to shed a few stone and conquer his addiction once and for all.

As heard on This American Life, WTF with Marc Maron and the Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Daniel also hosts Modern Day Philosophers, a philosophy and comedy podcast that features comedians talking philosophy. Fred Armisen, Bill Burr, Brian Regan, Carl Reiner, Aisha Tyler, Maria Bamford, Jackie Mason, and Gilbert Gottfried have appeared on the show.

He also lends his comedic skills to rehab clinics, using comedy to help drug addict teenagers cope with recovery.

Venue: Clover, Underbelly Bristo Square

Dates: 31st July-25th August 2019 (not Saturdays nor 11th)

Time: 5.30pm (1 hour)

Tickets: 31 Jul-2 Aug £6.50; 7, 8, 12-15, 19-22 Aug £10 (£9)4-6,9,16,18, 23 & 25 Aug £11 (£10)

Box Office: 0131 510 0395 www.underbelly.co.uk