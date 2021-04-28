Outlander, wildlife and ships in our latest podcast

The sixth episode of the Scottish Field podcast is out now – and what a mix we have for you this week.

We head to Orkney to meet Scottish Field’s wildlife writer Cal Flyn, who recently took on the position as Scottish Field’s wildlife writer. Her recent features have included red squirrels, razor clams, and butterflies. Cal has also written a couple of books and we chat about those too. In the current issue, Cal describes how she took a pony trek from the east coast to the west.

We feature another excerpt from Rosie Morton’s exclusive chat with Outlander star Sam Heughan, which is in our latest edition which is still in shops, and he tells us how his new book, Clanlands, came about, as well as the accompanying TV series Men In Kilts, with his Outlander co-star Graham MacTavish.

And we finish with a chat with journalist and book publisher Kay Hutchison. Her father was Robin Hutchison, a ship captain on on the Clyde, wrote a memoir, Hurricane Hutch’s Top 10 Ships of the Clyde, which was first published in 2013, a book that was as much of a social history as it was about ships and shipping.

Following a career in the Merchant Navy, Robin became one of the youngest captains to serve on the Firth of Clyde, becoming one of the most prominent post-war masters during his thirty-five years on Scotland’s West Coast.

And we’ll have a some brief clips of Scots actors Bill Paterson and the late, great John Sessions too.

You can listen to this week’s episode, and previous editions, HERE.