Our fifth podcast is out – and how to get a free book by Sam Heughan

Today we release the fifth episode of the Scottish Field podcast – along with details of how to get a free book by Outlander star Sam Heughan.

This week, we get green fingers as we speak with Scottish Field’s garden writer Antoinette Galbraith, we have more of Rosie Morton’s exclusive chat with Sam, as well as meeting Brian Cunningham, who is not only the head gardener at Scone Palace, but is one of the presenters on BBC Scotland’s Beechgrove.

This week’s episode also features a special offer where, until the end of May 2021 we are offering a very special subscription deal on Scottish Field, Scotland’s finest monthly lifestyle magazine.

For just £50 you get a three-year digital subscription and a free hardback copy of Outlander star Sam Heughan’s book Clanlands (worth £20), while stocks last.

Our current issue features an exclusive eight-page interview with Sam, as well as in-depth and lavishly illustrated features on Scottish life and heritage from the nation’s finest writers and photographers.

To subscribe and access this very special offer, visit https://www.mymagazinesub.co.uk/scottish-field/promo/clubsub01

You can listen to all episode of the Scottish Field podcast HERE.