NTS announces re-opening of some properties

The National Trust for Scotland has confirmed that most of its countryside, estates and gardens will be open for local visitors from 2 April, in line with the easing of lockdown rules.

Many outdoor locations have been accessible for exercise all through the winter, including Culzean, Newhailes, Brodie and Crathes, as well as mountain and countryside sites including Ben Lomond, St Abb’s Head and the Hermitage.

Amongst those opening on 2 April are Branklyn Garden in Perth, Geilston Garden in Cardross, Threave Garden near Castle Douglas and Greenbank Garden in Clarkston, near Glasgow.

The charity has also shared plans for opening castles, houses, museums and visitor centres from 30 April onwards, providing Scotland continues to progress out of lockdown as planned.

Chief executive Philip Long OBE said: ‘Everyone at the Trust is looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to the beautiful places we protect. Across Scotland, our teams are hard at work preparing for reopening and giving everyone a warm, and of course, safe welcome.

‘Our charity is very grateful to the Scottish Government, our members and donors whose support and generosity means we can re-open more properties than we’d thought would have been possible this year. So many people love these places and after such a difficult year, all of us at the Trust are pleased to be able to share this positive news, and so many of our special places once again.’

The Trust is urging anyone planning to visit to check the latest opening information on www.nts.org.uk before travelling, as some properties have different opening patterns this summer.

The website also contains information for visitors on the safety measure that will be in place for visits.