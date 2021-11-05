Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones and Eddi Reader at Big Burns Supper

A host of big names from music and comedy are coming to Scotland as part of the Big Burns Supper.

The 11th edition of Scotland’s largest contemporary Burns celebration is set to reignite the dark winter nights with a packed programme of cultural celebration.

Burns Night Live (January 25) returns bigger than ever with Eddi Reader playing the Spiegeltent in a live show that will also be streamed free to the world.

The comedy programme expands to include Susie McCabe and Basil Brush as well as a new project featuring local children as stand-up comics in Stand-up Dumfries! joining Nish Kumar, Russell Kane and Rosie Jones.

Theatrical highlights include a new partnership with The Vault Festival and Apphia Campbell’s Fringe First award-winning Black is the Colour of my Voice.

Not only that, but there will also be a range of talks and demonstrations from the likes of Bake-off winner Edd Kimber and musical performances from The WestEnders with Jill Nalder, the woman who inspired Russell T Davies C4 show It’s a Sin.

Families will also be able to take part in a wide variety of interactive events including the World Haggis Tossing Championship at the town’s Mill Green and recent school leavers will be treated to the graduation events that they missed due to the pandemic in Lost Prom Night Party.

The Big Burns Supper 2022 takes place at various venues across Dumfries, from January 14–30.

Tickets can be booked online at www.bigburnssupper.com, in person at the Creative Hub in the Loreburne Shopping Centre or by calling 01387 733717.