New trustees sought for Wigtown Festival Company

The Wigtown Festival Company is searching for new trustees to join its board, and help continue building on its success.

While it is best-known for the flagship Wigtown Book Festival which is held over 10 days in late September and early October, WFC has a year-round programme of events and local activities including a science festival and programmes for children and young people.

Marjorie Lotfi, chair of the board of trustees, said: ‘We are looking for people who share our aims and wish to contribute to the ongoing strategic development and governance of WFC. It is also important to us to have a good balance of skills and backgrounds on the board.

“We would be particularly interested in enhancing our board’s cultural diversity and in having more members with a knowledge of the Gaelic language. We would also love to hear from people with arts administration and/or fundraising experience.’

Applications are open to people from any part of Scotland although WFC is also specifically seeking applications from those residing in, or having links to, Wigtown and Dumfries & Galloway.

WFC is also recruiting a new chair of the board of trustees to take up the role this November at the end of the current chair’s term. Marjorie Lotfi will remain a trustee to ensure a smooth transition.

She or vice-chair Roger Davis would be happy to have an informal chat with anyone thinking of applying to join the board.

Further information about WFC is available at www.wigtownbookfestival.com and a recruitment pack is available from HERE.

Contact Marjorie Lotfi at chair@wigtownbookfestival.com or Roger at roger.davis@btinternet.com for details.

Applications should be submitted by Monday, 23 August, 2021 by sending a CV and a covering letter of no more than 500 words which sets out how you meet the skills and duties laid out in the recruitment pack. Applications should be sent to Marjorie Lotfi.