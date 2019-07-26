Unique music festival to back cancer charity

A unique music festival is taking place which will support a local cancer support charity.

The Square in the Park event will take place at Castle Fraser near Inverurie on Saturday, 7 September.

The one-day event will showcase bands from across the region, with the headline act being one of Europe’s best Coldplay tribute concert bands, Liveplay, who are coming from Italy to take part in the festival.

The event will support two charities including CLAN, which supports people affected by cancer. The event organiser, Stephen Macdonald, who also owns Kintore’s The Square pub and hotel, chose CLAN as he appreciated the support CLAN had given to the family of a friend of his.

As well as centres across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Northern Isles, CLAN has a base in Inverurie. The CLAN centre at Burnside Court offers drop-in support and information for everyone affected by cancer, along with support groups, counselling, a dedicated children, teens and families service and complementary therapies.

The festival is raising funds for Brothers in Arms, a charity which focuses on men’s mental health.

Event organiser Steve Macdonald said: ‘Square in the Park is a real community event, so it is important that we share our success with an important local charity. I know from personal experience that CLAN provides excellent support to local people affected by cancer. The wellbeing centre in Inverurie provides vital support right at the heart of the community, so Square at the Park is proud to be associate with CLAN.’

Moureen Wilson, CLAN community fundraising coordinator, said: ‘We are delighted that Square in the Park has chosen to support CLAN. From our wellbeing centre in Inverurie, we provide support for anyone who is affected by cancer. It is important to CLAN to be part of the community, so we are proud to be involved in this exciting music festival. CLAN representatives will be available on the day to talk to festival-goers and we are sure everyone will have a fantastic day out.”

As well as support services, CLAN Inverurie holds a coffee morning on the first Monday of each month, and regular activities include gentle exercise classes, craft groups, art groups, book groups, a walking group and a men’s group. The drop-in centre is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10am-4pm, and Tuesdays 12pm-7pm.

The Square in the Park will be open from 3pm – 8pm, with food and drink available from the extensive festival village on-site. Coaches will be available from Kintore to Castle Fraser before and after the event.

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Crimond, Elgin, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, call 01224 647000, or visit www.clanhouse.org