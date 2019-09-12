Two nights of music coming to a Scottish castle

The National Trust for Scotland’s Castle Fraser will be filled with music for the next two weekends.

And the team hope this will encourage visitors to fall in love with music.

On 14 September, Fiona Kelly from The Voice UK will be hosting a Night at the Opera. She’ll be performing popular songs from the Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables amongst others.

And on 21 September, the castle’s grand piano will be the focus of a cabaret night with songs from throughout the 20th century, including Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, The Beatles and ABBA.

Tickets for each concert cost £12.50, or £22.50 for both events. Book online at www.nts.org.uk or buy tickets at the venue.

Castle Fraser is an atmospheric baronial castle dating back to the 15th century and was the ancestral home of the Fraser family. Venture through the castle and up to the round tower, with its panoramic views of the gardens and estate beyond to get a sense of life from the medieval to the Victorian period.

Highlights include the Great Hall dating back centuries, a library filled with a treasure trove of antique books. Outside, explore the secret woodland garden, the walled garden and estate trails.