Tickets on sale now for Piping Inverness 2020

After the success of 2019’s inaugural Piping Inverness which attracted over 17,500 visitors and over 100 pipe bands from around the world, Piping Inverness 2020 is set to be even bigger and better.

Over a hundred pipe bands and thousands of pipers, drum majors and Highland dancers will descend on Inverness again in June for Piping Inverness 2020.

Incorporating the prestigious European Pipe Band Championships, the event, scheduled for Saturday the 27 June at Bught Park, is expected to attract over four thousand pipers and drummers and in excess of 20,000 visitors.

Tickets for the one-day event which is a highlight in the piping calendar went on sale at 9am today and will be available to purchase from Piping Inverness’ website (www.pipinginverness.com).

Piping Inverness 2020 is set to offer the same family-friendly fun as last year’s event, but with live entertainment, more traditional art and craft stalls, more food and drink outlets, and a Highland Dance Competition there will be something for everyone.

Rebecca Corbett of LCC Live, said: ‘Piping Inverness 2019 was an outstanding success – it was a truly great day, and it was wonderful to see so many pipe bands, drum majors, highland dancers and visitors fill the arena in Bught Park. We’re really looking forward to doing it all again next year!’

For those interested in hosting trade stalls, applications can also be made at: www.pipinginverness.com.

Tickets for Piping Inverness go on sale todayand can be purchased online at: www.pipinginverness.com and in person from Caffery’s Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.