Tickets for Runrig’s farewell film all set for release

The film of legendary Scottish band Runrig’s final performance is set to be released soon.

The Last Dance captures for posterity Runrig’s final farewell concerts on the massive open-air stage in front of Stirling Castle. Over 50,000 fans attended the concerts over two nights, the first of which was the UK’s fastest-selling concert in 2018.

Formed in 1973 on the Isle of Skye, Runrig quickly progressed to become one of Scotland’s most prominent cultural and musical entities, producing 14 studio albums.

The film’s world premiere screening will be at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 17 August, on a state-of-the-art, high definition widescreen with an integrated sound system. Prior to the film, members of the band will be on stage to take questions from fans. Roddy Hart, Scottish BBC broadcaster, will host-chat the interview.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, 26 July, from HERE.

The film has captured the emotion of the farewell concerts, immortalising the legacy of the most successful Celtic rock band of all time, and celebrating the end of an era together with their fans.

Runrig devotees from over 20 countries arrived in Stirling to sing and dance the night away. Every note and chord resonated in the hearts of everyone at the gig. Runrig signed off with an incredible acapella version of “Heart Of Olden Glory”, rejoicing with their fans at the emotional ending of a remarkable 45-year career.

The film is the definitive Runrig experience and illustrates the importance of the band in Scottish culture and what it means to be a Runrig fan. The Last Dance is a concert to remain forever in the heart and minds of music-lovers around the world.

Runrig founding member Rory Macdonald said: ‘It’s the love of performing that kept the group going for over 45 years. Our farewell performance brought all this to a close – a shared, visceral experience that will stay with me forever. In many ways, our bond with the fans has been our success and the film illustrates this throughout.’

Produced by Scotland’s BAFTA winning digital entertainment company, Blazing Griffin, combined with the talents of the concert director Marcus Viner (David Bowie, Glastonbury and The Proms) and BAFTA documentary winner Jack Cocker (Richard Flanagan: Life after Death), The Last Dance was captured by over 30 cameras and recorded with the finest audio quality.

Naysun Alae-Carew, managing director, Blazing Griffin, said: ‘It’s been an emotional ride working with Runrig. Feeling the spirit of the band and the energy of thousands of devoted fans, set against the dramatic setting of Stirling Castle, gives you the sense that you’re experiencing musical history. It’s been an honour to work on this and we hope our team has captured that spirit on film to create an epic music film.’

The Last Dance – Farewell Concert’ film plus Runrig’s final live album, will be available to purchase on the night at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

It will also be available from August 16 on blu-ray, 2DVD, 2CD, limited 3CD digipak, limited collector’s edition (2 DVDs, 3 CDs and numbered print inside an accompanying coffee table book), and on all streaming platforms via Sony Music Germany’s RCA imprint.

Runrig’s 45-year career saw them performing live to local and international audiences from the Scottish Highlands to Canada, including sold-out concerts at some of the world’s most prestigious venues such as New York’s Times Square, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Edinburgh Castle.

The band members are Rory Macdonald (bass), Calum Macdonald (percussion) Malcolm Jones (guitar), Iain Bayne (drums), Bruce Guthro (vocals), and Brian Hurren (keyboards).