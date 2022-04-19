The Royal National Mòd is open for online entries

The online entry system for this year’s Royal National Mòd is now open, An Comunn Gàidhealach has announced.

Competitors wishing to take part in the 2022 event, taking place between 14-22 October in Perth, have until 10pm on Friday 15 July to submit their entries.

2022 will see the Gaeldom’s premiere musical and cultural event return with a full suite of in-person competitions, alongside the retention of some online competitions and the launch of some exciting new categories.

It will be the first time the city of Perth has hosted the 130-year-old event celebrating Gaelic language and culture since 2004.

The full list of competitions taking place including singing, bàrdachd, instrumental, drama and Highland dancing categories can be found in the Mòd syllabuses at www.ancomunn.co.uk/nationalmod/syllabus and entries can be submitted at enter.ancomunn.co.uk.

On the back of delivering successful online competitions for the previous two Royal National Mòds due to the pandemic, some online competitions will remain, including solo singing, instrumental, and choral categories for juniors and seniors alike.

The online element proved hugely popular for those wishing to take part in the event from afar and will allow competitors to enter, record and upload their performances through the digital system. The online competitions and performances will be showcased via The Royal National Mòd’s social media channels as part of the event in October.

This year will also see the addition of a new Cogadh nan Còmhlan (Battle of the Bands) competition to the junior competition syllabus. Cogadh nan Còmhlan will provide a wonderful opportunity for young people to perform live on stage, with the winning bands receiving a recording session experience with Wee Studio in Stornoway.

Out with the syllabus, a new TikTok competition and Sruth, an event aimed at encouraging more natural conversation among young people, will be launched. More information on these new additions can be found at www.ancomunn.co.uk.

The senior competition syllabus will also welcome the addition of a new accompanied choirs’ competition aimed at harmony singing groups consisting of between five and 10 singers and a new solo singing contest, The CalMac Competition, open to adult learners. The senior piping events will now feature A & Premier and B Grade competitions, and both grades will have a Pìobaireachd, and March, Strathspey and Reel event.

This year also sees a revision of the numbering configuration for competitions and updates to competition rules, with all competitors asked to familiarise themselves with all regulations before entering.

Marina MacKay, Mòd Officer at An Comunn Gaidhealach said: ‘It is a joy to announce the entries for the Royal National Mòd 2022 in Perth are now open. It will be a fantastic moment to welcome hundreds of competitors back to perform in person this year and we have no doubt the calibre of entries will be incredible once again.

‘We’re also very excited to launch some brilliant new competitions and programme elements for people of all ages to get involved in and for the third year running, we’re looking forward to showcasing online entries from competitors who are unable to attend in person. The countdown to a spectacular Perth Mòd is well and truly underway and we would encourage participants to get their entries in as soon as they can.’

Shona MacLennan, chief executive officer, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, said: ‘The Royal National Mòd has a central role in bringing together Gaelic speakers and learners to celebrate our language and culture. We are delighted to see this year’s Mòd being launched and look forward to meeting old friends and new in Perth in October.’

Thomas Glen, chief executive of Perth & Kinross Council, said: ‘We are looking forward to offering a warm welcome to Perth and Kinross for all participants, audiences and guests later this year. As well as a fantastic celebration of Gaelic language and culture on the Mòd stages we hope participants will also take the time to enjoy what Perth and the surrounding area has to offer in cultural attractions, outdoor activities and independent shopping.’

The Royal National Mòd is supported by EventScotland, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Perth & Kinross Council, EventScotland, The Scottish Government, HIE, Caledonian MacBrayne and SQA.

This year’s Mòd will take place in Perth from 14-22 October 2022.

For full details of the Mòd 2022 online entry system and syllabuses visit www.ancomunn.co.uk/nationalmod/syllabus and for prescribed pieces for Mòd 2022, visit ancomunn.co.uk/store.