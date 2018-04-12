The future of Scots Trad music is in safe hands

If Aberdeenshire singer Iona Fyfe’s debut album, Away from my Window, is anything to go by then the future of Traditional Music in Scotland is well assured.

One might think that being a Director of the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland, studying for a Fellowship of London College of

Music and continuing her Traditional Music degree at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland would be enough to fill her hours but the young songstress has also found time to record a fine collection of songs with a maturity of voice that belies her tender age.

Opening with a relaxed yet jaunty jig, Guise of Tough, Iona moves into a beautifully arranged Glenlogie and follows with the melodic and plaintive Banks of Inverurie.

A stand out for me is the title track Away from my Window narrating a young woman’s pain as she stares into the abyss having been abandoned by a partner in the crime of robbery. Quite, quite poignant and well delivered. Singing well within herself, Iona’s voice, at times reminiscent of Cara Dillon, is well suited to the ballads recorded on this album.

I enjoyed a more refined than expected rendition of Michael Marra’s Take me out Drinking Tonight and Iona’s atmospheric self penned Banks of the Tigris and the closing Pit Gair showcase her vocal style and ability.

Iona has surrounded herself with a group of excellent supporting musicians, the wonderful Tim Edey, Luc McNally and Charlie Grey to name but a few and they contribute to what is a very well put together collection of lesser known traditional songs. A highly creditable first offering from a very talented singer.

Iona is currently touring, details of which can be found HERE.