Talented five young composers join RSNO’s hub

Five emerging UK composers have been selected to benefit from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s RSNO Composers’ Hub.

This is the fourth annual initiative to develop the talents of individuals in the early stages of their careers.

Alex Paxton, Allan X Chen, Nicholas Olsen, Ninfea Cruttwell-Reade and Sarah Lianne Lewis have been selected as the fourth group of participants of the scheme.

They will be given the opportunity to write for the orchestra in a range of different contexts, develop skills and creative relationships, as well as acquire an understanding of the business of a major arts organisation.

The five composers will spend the 2018/19 season with the RSNO and during their term each composer will write a 10-minute work for full symphony orchestra.

The scheme will culminate in a public workshop in the RSNO Centre’s New Auditorium in Glasgow in April 2019, conducted by RSNO assistant conductor Junping Qian and led by internationally-renowned composer and Stuart MacRae, from which one work will be chosen to be performed by the RSNO as part of its 2019:20 Season.

RSNO Composers’ Hub, generously supported this year by Idlewild Trust, is also an opportunity to develop a meaningful collaboration with the RSNO and the other hub members over a sustained period and to get to know the Orchestra, staff and its audience, receiving guidance from different artistic and business areas.

RSNO director of Planning and Engagement Bill Chandler said: ‘Composers’ Hub is four years in and going from strength-to-strength. The success of the scheme is evident from the enthusiasm expressed by previous members of the Hub and the number of applications we receive. Furthermore, it is a rare opportunity to have an emerging composer’s work performed by a professional symphonic ensemble.

‘We welcome back Stuart McCrae, who has been such a valuable mentor to Composers’ Hub participants in the past. He will share his vast knowledge and experience with this year’s group and help select a work from our participants to be performed by the RSNO.’

Stuart added: ‘I’m delighted that again we have five outstanding composers taking part in the RSNO Composers’ Hub, and I’m proud to be helping to guide them through the next few months working with the orchestra. This year promises to be imaginative and varied, and I can’t wait to hear what the composers come up with!’

To apply for RSNO Composers’ Hub, applicants were invited to submit a CV, one-page letter explaining why the scheme would be suitable, and two examples of own compositions (preferably at least one for full orchestra), with scores and sound samples.

Last month the RSNO began its 2018/19 Season, opening with the Scottish premiere of Finnish composer Lotta Wennäkoski’s Flounce and two weeks later saw the Scottish premiere of Gabriela Ortiz’ Hominum: Suite for Orchestra.

This week features two world premieres, Gary Carpenter’s Ghost Songs and the Composers’ Hub 2017:18 participant Michael Cryne’s Open the Eastern Windows. The current Season will also feature performances of further contemporary works, including the Scottish premiere of Wynton Marsalis’ Concerto in D with Nicola Benedetti as soloist, Fung Lam’s Endless Forms, Detlev Glanart’s Brahms Fantasie, Heliogravure for Orchestra and Composers’ Hub mentor Stuart MacRae’s Birches.

For more information on RSNO concerts and events, visit www.rsno.org.uk.