Singer Tommy brings his famous voice to Scotland

A legendary Irish singer is set to perform in Glasgow.

Described as The Voice of Ireland, Tommy Fleming has announced a live dates in Glasgow o bring his acclaimed sound to his hugely loyal fanbase.

Supporting his recently released live album, Voice of Hope II, as well as his latest studio release, All I Can, Tommy has become one of Ireland’s biggest-ever selling artists, with Youtube views of nearly 7 million and approaching 4 million album sales worldwide.

These unique date at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall promises to be unforgettable evenings in the company of one of the great interpreters of song.

The Voice of Hope II tour will be a special collection of spiritual inspirational music together with Tommy’s typically enchanting original songs.

Tommy turns each song into his own with his own unique and powerful style touching emotions in you that only music can reach. Tommy is famous for his own arrangement of Danny Boy (described by Eric Clapton as ‘the best I’ve ever heard’, Isle of Inisfree and Hard Times all songs that you know and love but you have never heard them until you hear Tommy Fleming’s versions.

He also covers songs like The Town I Loved So Well to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Green Fields of France and Something Inside So Strong, along with many more.

Released in October 2018, Tommy’s Voice of Hope II was recorded in the beautiful setting of Galway Cathedral and is proving just as popular as the hugely successful predecessor.

Tommy’s talent has brought him worldwide recognition with several sell-out tours in Ireland, UK, USA, Australia and Japan and he is now critically acclaimed to be one of the worlds’ finest singers of his generation.

The mere mention of a Tommy Fleming concert has sold out signs being displayed at venues from Dublin to Darwin within the space of minutes. He also toured and worked withElaine Paige, Kenny Rogers, Vince Gill and Mark Vincent in recent years.

The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall performance takes place on 5 April. Click HERE for more details and tickets.