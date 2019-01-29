Singer Julie hosts highlights from Celtic Connections

Scots singer Julie Fowlis is to present two shows this week with some of the best music from Celtic Connections 2019.

Folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Julie will host the first of two shows from Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow tonight, Tuesday 29 January

on BBC Two Scotland, from 10– 10.30pm.

In this first episode she’ll feature the unique songs and voice of America’s John Grant, legendary performer Graham Nash and young Irish quartet Strung.

On Thursday, she’ll have music from Nashville based Grammy nominated Gretchen Peters, the legendary Loudon Wainwright III and award winning young Scottish band Imar.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Two Scotland, again from 10– 10.30pm.

More than 2,000 musicians from around the world will participate in this year’s Celtic Connections, taking place in venues across Glasgow until Sunday 3 February.

The packed programme features a host of concerts including one-off musical collaborations and special commissions alongside talks, workshops, film screenings, theatre productions, ceilidhs, exhibitions, free events and late-night sessions.

To see the full programme for Celtic Connections 2019 and buy tickets visitwww.celticconnections.com.