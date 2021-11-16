Scottish Jazz Award nominees are announced

The high calibre of talent within Scotland’s jazz scene is set to be celebrated next month with the return of the Scottish Jazz Awards.

Nominees for the 9th edition have been announced, with a public vote is now open to decide who among the country’s dynamic and thriving musical scene is honoured.

From soulful jazz singing to experimental crossover sounds, the awards will recognise exceptional talent across its exciting spectrum.

The public have until 5pm on Monday, November 29, to vote for their favourite vocalist, band, instrumentalist, and more.

A panel of industry specialists, including media, press and promoters from across the UK, alongside last year’s winners who were ineligible to be nominated in the same category as last year, have carefully selected the shortlist and it’s now up to the public to decide who scoops which Scottish Jazz award.

Albums released between 1 April 2020 and 30 September 2021 were eligible to be nominated in the Best Album category.

All the winners will be named at a glittering ceremony at Glasgow venue The Savings Bank on Wednesday December 8.

Jill Rodger, director of Glasgow Jazz Festival and producer of the Scottish Jazz Awards, said: ‘The Scottish Jazz Awards are always a highlight on the musical calendar for jazz musicians and those who work tirelessly to support the industry and scene all year round.

‘We’re very much looking forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate in person once again. It will be fantastic to applaud the triumphs, recognise some incredible talent and have the opportunity to reconnect with one another. I would like to congratulate everyone on their richly deserved nominations, it’s now up to the public to decide who wins those special awards this December.’

Clare Hewitt, music officer at Creative Scotland said: ‘The 2021 Scottish Jazz Award nominations highlight just how richly inventive Scotland’s thriving jazz scene is. With voting now open, music fans get the chance to explore, discover and celebrate some of the music and artists breathing freshness and ingenuity into this incredible art form.

Nominations for the 9th Scottish Jazz Awards are –

Rising Star Award sponsored by Musicians’ Union: Harry Weir; Mark Hendry; Matt Carmichael; Norman Willmore; Rachel Duns.

Best Vocalist Award sponsored by Whighams Jazz Club: Georgia Cecile; Luca Manning; Marianne McGregor; Rachel Lightbody; Seonaid Aitken.

Best Band Award sponsored by Inhouse Event Productions: AKU; Fergus McCreadie Trio; Graham Costello’s Strata; Playtime; Rose Room.

Best Instrumentalist Award sponsored by ESP Music Rentals: Brian Kellock; Euan Stevenson; Laura Macdonald; Martin Kershaw; Matt Carmichael.

Best Album Award sponsored by Birnam CD: Fergus McCreadie, Cairn; Georgia Cecile, Only the Lover Sings; Matt Carmichael, Where Will The River Flow; Paul Towndrow, Deepening The River; Steve Hamilton, Between the Lines.

Two further award winners will be chosen by the expert panel including the Services to Scottish Jazz Award, which celebrates those working behind the scenes in the industry. The Lifetime Achievement Award in association with Help Musicians Scotland will also be presented on the night. Previous winners include Martin Taylor, Fionna Duncan, Carol Kidd, Ken Mathieson, Bobby Wellins, Tam White and Ronnie Rae.

The Scottish Jazz Awards are produced as an independent event by the organisers of Glasgow Jazz Festival and supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland.

To vote in the 9th Scottish Jazz Awards visit www.jazzfest.co.uk/awards. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday November 29.

The Glasgow International Jazz Festival was founded in 1987, when Glasgow was bidding to become the European City of Culture for 1990. The city had studied the competition and worked out that all major cities in Europe had a jazz festival. If they had one, then so should Glasgow.

From the very beginning, the Glasgow International Jazz Festival brought some of the biggest names of jazz to the City –1987’s programme included singer Sarah Vaughan, Chick Corea, Taj Mahal, Benny Carter and Carol Kidd. Other top headliners include Miles Davis (during the European City of Culture year 1990), Dizzy Gillespie, Buddy Guy, Michael Brecker and Tony Bennett. This year’s festival was hosted online.