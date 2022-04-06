Scots songwriter set to release new single Chronic

Chronic is the new dark, anthemic single from electronic Scots songwriter and producer Mother Night, out next Friday, 15 April.

Detached from the mainland and the mainstream, Mother Night is the solo project from Hebridean producer and multi-instrumentalist Callum Alistair Macleod. Callum creates a dynamic melting pot of indie-dance, psychedelia, anthemic pop, experimental production and occult references that he calls ‘Pagan Pop’ from the Isle of Lewis.

Chronic is a high-octane synth track that sees Mother Night dial up the intensity and tempo, experimenting with abrasive textures and reamping drums to create an infectious electronic track. It marks his first new music since his 2019 debut album, A Lifetime of Uninhibited Pleasure, which was released on the London-based indie label state51 Conspiracy.

Inspired by a heady mix of Chaos Theory, Norse mythology and determinism, Chronic is an existential howl about the incomprehensible nature of humanity’s place in reality.

The song was recorded on the tiny Hebridean island of Great Bernera at a converted crab processing factory now known as Black Bay Studio.

Mother Night, aka Callum Alistair Macleod, said: ‘I wanted to create a big loud pop anthem in chronic, but somehow it ended up being heavier and more distorted than anything I’ve done before.

‘The lyrics touch on some big concepts and ancient ideas, which I’ve tried to draw a line between to reveal the personal meaning they hold for me. I hope people enjoy listening and dancing to this track as much as I enjoyed making it.’

Mother Night’s music has been championed by BBC Radio 6 and he was named on BBC Radio Scotland’s Vic Galloway’s Ones to Watch list for 2020 and 2022. He has played numerous festival slots and high-profile supports with acts such as The Vaccines, Self Esteem, Flamingods and Triptides.

Chronic will be available to stream and download on all major digital platforms on Friday, 15 April.

For more information visit www.linktr.ee/mothernight