Scots singer Horse releases first single in 6 years

Legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald is set to return with her first new material in six years with the release of a powerful new single Leaving.

The defiant new song spells a spectacular resurgence of Horse’s creativity and musical work and screams of an artist who has found strength and a sense of self.

Leaving is a song about rising above all that has been holding you back and sees Horse become a warrior who is looking her enemies in the eye and swiftly leaving them in her wake.

With her much-anticipated eighth studio album in the works, Horse has undoubtedly found her voice once more. And what a voice it is. Deemed ‘One of Britain’s finest singers’ by Q Magazine, her incredible vocal range and its unique texture and tone inspires a raw, emotional response every time.

The new single sees this amazing vocal pedigree and Horse’s powerful, honest and uplifting lyrics come to the fore once more.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades under her belt, Horse shows no sign of slowing down – if anything, she’s speeding up. The release of this new material comes as she gets set to embark on a 19-date tour across the UK celebrating the 30th anniversary of her seminal debut album, The Same Sky.

Gracing venues from Glasgow to Cardiff with her ‘breath taking stagecraft’ this spring, Horse will once again showcase her unparalleled live performance. Audiences will have the chance to be moved by the iconic singer songwriter as she reconnects with fans and the album which kick started it all.

Horse said: ‘I’m over the moon to be putting Leaving out in the world. The single is a call to arms to anyone who feels put down. It’s a “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” moment and very close to my heart. It just feels brilliant to be back creating new music – and channelling my inner Joan of Arc no less.

‘I’m looking forward to the year ahead and can’t quite believe it’s been 30 years since the release of The Same Sky. It’s going to be such a joy to mark its anniversary with this tour and to be back in front of audiences across the UK will be a “pinch me” moment. I can’t wait to connect with fans once again and share memories of this album with them.’

Signing her first major record deal in the 80s, Horse has toured with Tina Turner and BB King and performed alongside or opened for Robbie Williams, Bryan Ferry, Sir Ian McKellen, Pet Shop Boys, Culture Club and many more.

One of her best-known songs, Careful, was covered by Will Young and she has produced everything from a live show recording that saw the Scottish Chamber Orchestra play Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom for the first time, to an award-winning Edinburgh Festival Fringe play.

Horse’s first new music since the release of her 2013 studio album Home, Leaving was written by Horse and Gordon Turner and recorded with Ross Hamilton and Michael Bannister at Rocket Science in Glasgow.

The single is accompanied by a striking music video shot by Kris Kesiak and styled by Michelle Watson at The National Theatre of Scotland’s Rockvilla headquarters.

Leaving is be available to stream and download on all digital platforms. Tickets for The Same Sky 30th Anniversary Tour are on sale now. Visit www.horsemcdonald.com.