Scots group CAFOLLA release their new single

The March Onto Forever is the exciting new single from emerging Scottish new-age act CAFOLLA, which is out now.

The synth pop-rock track is the first single taken from CAFOLLA’s upcoming album of the same name, due for release this summer.

In a departure from CAFOLLA’s previous material, The March On To Forever spells a new avant-garde sonic direction for the artist.

With introspective lyricism and an 80s-inspired soundscape, CAFOLLA melds pop, rock and funk and takes influence from the likes of Bowie, David Byrne, Depeche Mode and The Weeknd.

Scottish artist, composer and producer Marco Cafolla is the man behind CAFOLLA. He has been the front man of the award-winning funk act Federation of the Disco Pimp for the past decade and began releasing work as a solo artist in 2018.

The multi-faceted band line up for CAFOLLA includes new vocalist Alex Baylis, who takes a starring role, driving the song forward with his soaring vocals. Elsewhere, the playing of fellow Federation of the Disco Pimp members, Michael Berrich (guitar) and Ross Saunders (bass) can be heard, alongside Ben Holloway (guitar), Evan Pazner (drums) and Maddy Pritchard (backing vocals). Marco Cafolla, who wrote, arranged and produced the track, also features on keys.

CAFOLLA said: ‘We’ve let the production really take this track to a different place, one we’ve not been before and I’m so excited to let everyone hear the new sound of CAFOLLA. Alex’s haunting vocals really top it off and I hope it excites people for what’s to come on the record.

‘The song is about the walk of life and the importance of moving to your own beat and feeds into the album’s central themes around lack of control. We can’t, as humans, be in control of everything all of the time – and yet we often feel under pressure to do so. This music is recognising that sometimes you just have to let things go.’

CAFOLLA’s previous funk-soul record, Cowboys & Africans was met with broad critical acclaim and confirmed the act as one to watch. Marco has directed UK-wide arena tours and recorded in some of the best studios around the world, including across the UK, Europe and New York, and collaborated with six-times Grammy-nominated producer Joel Hamilton.

He was part of the BBC One house band for the Tonight at the Games show at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and with trio Federation of the Disco Pimp has shared stages with the likes of Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Grandmaster Flash, Sister Sledge and Snarky Puppy.

The March Onto Forever was recorded at Glo Worm Studios in Glasgow, with input from Evan Pazner at Orange Fish Studios in Brooklyn. Mastering comes from Robin Schmidt in Miloco Studios, Germany.

The March Onto Forever is available to download and stream now. For more information visit www.cafollamusic.com.