Scots film composer returns home to back theatre

An accomplished Scottish film score composer is giving his support to transform the Citizens Theatre’s in Glasgow.

The Citz’s iconic Gorbals home has been boosted by news that renowned film composer Patrick Doyle will present a live evening of music and conversation at the venue on Monday, 14 May.

Doyle, whose credits include blockbusters such as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Brave, Thor, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Sense and Sensibility, Walt Disney’s live-action Cinderella, and most recently Murder on the Orient Express, will appear at a special fundraising event to support the Citizens Theatre’s #WeAreCitizens redevelopment campaign.

The composer, who was brought up in Uddingston, in South Lanarkshire, first came to prominence for his work on Sir Kenneth Branagh’s seminal big screen adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays, including Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing and Hamlet.

He received an Ivor Novello Award for ‘Best Film Theme’ for Henry V and has since been nominated for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, two Césars and a BAFTA.

The event will feature a special conversation and Q & A session hosted by Patrick’s good friend and radio broadcaster Billy Differ, together with excerpts from the soundtracks to the movies, which will be performed by Patrick himself.

All proceeds from this fundraising event will support the Citizens Theatre Redevelopment Project. There will be further opportunities to support the Citizens during the event itself.

Tickets are priced at £15 for the concert only, or £25 concert and post show reception drinks with Patrick in Circle Foyer bar. A £12 concert only student concession is also available.

Tickets are available to purchase from the Citizens Theatre’s website citz.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 0141 429 0022.