Scots duo The Eves set to release new single Big Love

Scottish duo The Eves have become one of the UK’s most promising emerging female pop acts in recent years.

They are gearing up to release their latest pop smash Big Love on Friday, 1 April.

The new single is Marissa Keltie and Caroline Gilmour’s first co-write with Jim Duguid (Paolo Nutini) and Lewis Gardiner (Nick Jonas, Ellie Goulding), and the exciting collaboration builds on the pair’s stand-out brand of uplifting melodic pop.

Channelling catchy, high-energy musical influences like Wilson Phillips, Coldplay and Sigrid, Big Love is about not settling when it comes to love and showcases The Eves’ signature ingredients: positive lyrics, soaring vocals and a hook-laden chorus.

Highly versatile and accomplished musicians, songwriters and performers, Marissa and Caroline are both number one artists in their own right. Caroline made the top spot in the UK Official Charts Company Vinyl Singles Chart with her EP Electric Waterfalls in 2016, while Marissa recently hit number one in the iTunes Classical Music Charts with a stunning piano track, River and Reign.

Together as The Eves they are a multifaceted and formidable duo, continuing to expand their bright musical careers. 2021 saw single releases make the BBC Radio 2 playlist and gain support from, BBC Radio Scotland, Amazing Radio and hundreds of stations across the UK and in 2022 Big Love looks set to further bolster their reputation for creating anthemic pop bangers.

Marissa said: ‘We love old-school melodic pop music and Big Love is all about reviving that. It’s music that so many people love – for good reason – and has really influenced our writing.

‘This new track is for everyone who is perhaps making do with second best in a relationship. It’s a call to action to go after what you deserve.’



Caroline said: ‘Writing this song with such talented and established songwriters who have been involved in such high-profile collaborations was an incredible learning experience and great step for us.

‘Jim and Lewis made the process so enjoyable and the track flowed really quickly between the four of us. Writing feel-good, melodic pop songs comes naturally to us and to see this particular track come together is a real joy.’



The Eves are set to support legendary Scottish singer Horse McDonald on sixteen dates on her upcoming UK tour and will play Tiree Music Festival and the Macmillan Acoustic Picnic Festival in Scarborough this summer.

Big Love will be available to buy, stream and download on all major platforms on Friday.