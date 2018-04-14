Scotland’s most laid-back music festival is back in Doune

The first wave of acts for a laid-back Scottish music and arts festival have been announced.

The ninth Doune the Rabbit Hole will feature an enviable selection of international and homegrown live music, DJs spoken word, family fun and food and drink.

Among the bands taking part will be Levellers, Big Country, The Orb, Elephant Sessions, Harry and The Hendersons and many more.

It will run from Friday 13 July-Sunday 15 July, near Lake of Mentieth, on the Cardross Estate, Stirling.

An independent, family friendly summer festival Doune the Rabbit Hole has confirmed the first artists on its 2018 lineup with further announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Set in picturesque Stirlingshire, the eclectic and atmospheric festival will also feature performances across three stages, the Jabberwocky, Baino and Whistleblower, Atari Teenage Riot, Akala, This is the Kit and The Beat.

The festival has once again teamed up with Scottish gig promoter Synergy Concerts bringing together exclusive international bands, UK acts and the cream of Scotland’s independent/DIY scene. The lineup features Levellers. who will play their only Scottish date at Doune the Rabbit Hole to celebrate their 30th anniversary in line with the release of retrospective album We The Collective produced by John Leckie (Stone Roses, Radiohead).

Triple Grammy nominated Fife rockers Big Country perform their classic hits.

Seminal Berlin based digital hardcore band Atari Teenage Riot perform their only UK festival date as they prepare to release their sixth studio album this summer. This is the Kit’s new album Moonshine Freeze is due out July 7th ahead of their Doune appearance.

London-based political activist, writer and rapper Akala joins the lineup as he gets set to release his new book Natives on 18 May and New Yorker Greta Kline, daughter of Hollywood stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates, will take to the stage with her band Frankie Cosmos.

Festival director Jamie Murray said: ‘We have been working extremely hard behind the scenes to bring an incredible range of artists to the stages of Doune the Rabbit Hole this year with 38 astounding acts confirmed today and more to come.

‘The lineup features everything from punk to reggae, ska, industrial/hardcore techno, hip hop, singer songwriters, indie folk and Scottish traditional sounds.

‘I’m overjoyed that we have Levellers playing their only Scottish date at DTRH; they were an act we’d dreamed of hosting when we started the festival almost 10 years ago, so it’s something of a coup for us!

‘Atari Teenage Riot are coming all the way from Berlin for their only UK date too, and as always we’ve got a number of surprises planned! Not to mention a number of young, innovative artists making huge waves like Frankie Cosmos, Elephant Sessions and Soccer96 – and so many more.

‘We pride ourselves on the fact that the atmosphere of the festival is as important as the live music. We’re family friendly and we’ll have a host of activities which will keep youngsters entertained throughout the weekend in our enormous family area; from circus skills to print-making! We’re also proudly dog-friendly and we’ll have great local brewers and food suppliers on site again; so whether you’re vegan or carnivorous, you’ll be well catered for!’

Doune the Rabbit Hole is also one of only two dog friendly festivals in Scotland and the country’s best independent food and drink purveyors will once again be pitched on site offering an assortment of delights to keep hunger at bay.

For ticket information and to find out more about Doune The Rabbit Hole 2018 click HERE.