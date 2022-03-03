Rock The Opera is coming to Scotland

After its phenomenal success in performances across European concert halls, Rock the Opera is coming to Edinburgh’s The Usher Hall and the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

They will be performing on 7 and 8 May.

Rock the Opera is an orchestral rock project from Prague, Czech Republic, created by German conductor Friedemann Riehle in 2015. Rock the Opera performs rock songs from artists such as Queen, U2, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC together with backing by a symphony orchestra, usually the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Created by conductor and rock specialist Friedemann Riehle, the production maintains the power and atmosphere of the original songs, but enlarges the experience with the fantastic sound of a full symphony orchestra.

The Prague Philharmonic performs with outstanding vocal soloists – Leane Jarvis (London), Alteria (Milan), and Niki (Sofia, Bulgaria) – together with young superstars Sina on drums and Rony Janacek on guitars.

Highlights of the programme include titles such Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, and Wish You Were Here, Queen’s Under Pressure, Don’t Stop Me Now, and We Are The Champions, and AC/DC’s Thunderstruck and Highway To Hell.

Friedemann Riehle, conductor of the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, said: ‘We are excited to finally bring Rock The Opera to Scotland. This one-of-a-kind production brings the orchestra back to its historical role, performing songs loved by the audience, fusing the rock band with the incredible sounds of a full symphony orchestra.”

Rock the Opera with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Friedemann Riehle will be at The Usher Hall, Edinburgh – 7.30pm 7 May and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – 7.30pm 8 May.

Tickets are priced £35-£75 and for more info visit https://rocktheopera.com/

The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra was founded in 1995 and has developed into the most requested recording orchestra in Europe. Together with principal conductor Friedemann Riehle, the orchestra records more than 100 sessions per year, which include film music for producers from around the globe; classical music for Decca, EMI, Sony BMG and other labels; as well as music for commercials. Sol Gabetta and Jonas Kaufmann are just a few of the famous soloists who have recorded CDs with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestra’s annual New Year’s Concert has become a highlight of Prague’s live classical music scene.