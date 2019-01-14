Rising star Angus ready to release his debut EP

An emerging Scots musical talent is preparing for the launch of his debut deluxe edition EP.

Angus Munro, who The Scotsman described s ‘soulful and outrageous …the highest range I’ve ever seen’, The Herald as ‘tightly energetic and precisely punchy’ and rated by BBC Radio Scotland as ‘the best artist we’ve ever had in session’, will release Mirror Man on 18 March.

The release will feature five self-penned songs and three new demo tracks, released on Councillor Records.

Scottish fans will see him performing next year at the Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow and Sofar Sounds Sessions in Aberdeen.

Angus was born in Sidcup, in 1987 to an Italian father and Scottish mother, like his contemporary Paolo Nutini. He describes himself as the thorn between two roses, his beautiful two sisters.

By the age of 3 Angus developed Glue Ear which caused deafness which impacted his development. He says he lost his ability to walk, talk and communicate with those around him. It put him back by about two years at which point he was diagnosed with Dyspraxia a development coordination disorder.

His early education was reinforced with additional support with his mobility, communication and learning skills which he credits with helping him keep up with his peers.

Although, during this time, he recalls being an isolated child, it was also a period which informed his performing skills. He discovered two passions: puppets and cartoons. He would stage shows for his sisters and friends and would affect very high voices for his characters. Angus attributes this ‘vigorous vocal muscular training’ to being able to sing falsetto. He now enjoys a five octave range which puts him in league with Maria Carey.

Angus overcame his relentless bullying by immersing himself in music and writing.

By the age of 24, Angus was a student in Scotland and in addition faced numerous personal challenges which included the loss of his ‘best friend’; his father sadly took his own life.

Diagnosed with depression too, Angus found an outlet through writing songs at the piano and singing.

Open mic nights, stand up evening and workshops provided a means through which he could relate and understand his experiences. Angus adds ‘Over the years, I learned that the person I would affect onstage was my real self and I became more confident in not only who I was but talking about mental health as a whole’.

As Angus becomes more recognised his fans liken him to The Divine Comedy, Ron Sexsmith and Rufus Wainwright. This makes him ecstatic as it is the fans who understand him and his music and support him.

Angus’ upcoming gigs include:

3 February, Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow; 15 February, Sofar Sounds Session, Aberdeen; 16 March, The Islington, London.

