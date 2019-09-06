Proms concert will begin new orchestral season

A brand new orchestral season is set to open in spectacular style next weekend at Aberdeen’s redeveloped Music Hall, with a special RSNO Proms concert.

This will take place at 5pm on Sunday, September 15.

With a programme which promises a ‘greatest hits’ of the most loved classical masterpieces, the concert will be brought bang up to date by the breathtakingly brilliant Ayoub sisters, who will join the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Classic FM presenter Anne-Marie Minhall and conductor Junping Qian for an unforgettable concert.

Since making their Royal Albert Hall debut in 2016, Scottish-Egyptian sisters Laura and Sarah Ayoub have had a meteoric start to their career. Discovered by Mark Ronson and now signed to Decca Records in partnership with Classic FM, the multi-instrumentalist sisters recorded their debut album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in the world-renowned Abbey Road Studios.

Their album debuted at No.1 in the Official Classical Artist Albums Chart, and they are becoming renowned for their stunning, skilful arrangements and sparkling stage presence.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects said: ‘This spectacular concert is the perfect way to kick off our new orchestral season in the stunning acoustics of the Music Hall. It is ideal as an introduction to live orchestral music, but also great for regular attenders to hear some of these much-loved short works. The Ayoub sisters are spectacular talents and we are so lucky to have them performing in Aberdeen.’

Favourite Classic FM presenter Anne-Marie Minhall will guide you through this programme of some of the greatest music ever written, from Shostakovich’s lively Festive Overture and Wagner’s epic Ride of Valkyries to the serene sounds of Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis and Tchaikovsky’s beautiful Swan Lake, sharing fascinating insight and witty anecdotes which really brings the music to life.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122, or visit the box office at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.