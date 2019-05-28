Piping Live! 2019 will bring music stars to Glasgow

The world’s biggest week of piping is set to bring 40,000 music fans to Glasgow this summer.

Glasgow’s Buchanan Street was today transformed into the Piping Walk of Fame, with Hollywood-style stars revealing the headliners of this year’s Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival, which returns to the city 10 – 18 August 2019.

The festival gave Glasgow’s Style Mile a piping hot makeover, lining the popular street with tartan-themed stars announcing the big names set to perform – including Dougie MacLean, Finlay Johnston, Dàimh and Lúnasa.

Now in its 16th year, Piping Live! is the biggest festival of its kind, attracting over 40,000 music fans, families and tourists who travel from around the globe to watch more than 5,000 pipers perform at 150 events across the city.

The programme will feature performances by the very best international acts from countries including New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada and Scotland, and will also see the return of the fiercely contested Masters Solo, International Quartet and Pipe Idol competitions.

In addition, there will be daily performances, family fun and the hugely popular Street Café will return to The National Piping Centre for the festival.

Roddy MacLeod, festival director of Piping Live! said: ‘Each year, we bring the stars of traditional music to Glasgow, so this year we decided to pay tribute to them by creating our very own Piping Walk of Fame to unveil our headliners.

‘Our 16th year is set to be an incredible festival – we have some of the biggest performers putting on events throughout the city, family fun at our Street Café and evening concerts not to be missed. There really is something for everyone and we look forward to enjoying an amazing event with you all in August.’

Piping Live! is supported by EventScotland, part of VisitScotland’s Events Directorate, and Glasgow Life.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: ‘Events play a key role in our visitor economy and EventScotland is delighted to be continuing its support of Piping Live! in 2019. It is a fantastic week-long celebration of one of Scotland’s most iconic instruments and sounds, attracting visitors from all over the world to experience a wonderful programme of international and home-grown acts as shown by the spectacular Piping Walk of Fame.’

Councillor David MacDonald, depute leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life said: ‘The return of Piping Live! always brings a vibrancy to the city with exceptional musical performances from incredible musicians.

‘The opportunity to see something so distinctly Scottish that features some of the finest talent in the world is compelling for Glaswegians and for visitors to the city. Coming in the days leading up to The World Pipe Band Championships it makes for the biggest celebration of piping and Pipe Bands in the World.’

For your chance of an exclusive taster of this year’s Piping Live!, fans can attend the live recording for BBC Pipeline show on Thursday 13 June at the National Piping Centre. The line-up includes Jarlath Henderson, Iain Speirs and Hecla. Tickets are on sale now via www.pipinglive.co.uk

Pre-sale tickets for Piping Live! are on sale at 9am Thursday 30 May. Sign up to the newsletter at www.pipinglive.co.uk on 28 and 29 May for pre-sale access.

General ticket sales will begin at 9am on Friday 31 May via www.pipinglive.co.uk.