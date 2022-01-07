Musician and singer ready for her debut solo album

Multi-instrumentalist and singer Megan Henderson will release her debut solo album Pilgrim Souls later this month.

Megan, who grew up in Fort William, is a member of the award-winning Scottish folk group Breabach.

The album, to be released on January 21, shows Glasgow-based Megan’s is a master of her craft, as she sings as well as plays fiddle and piano on the impressive solo debut.

Megan studied Classical Violin at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. The multi-instrumentalist, who is also an in demand session musician, was also nominated as Instrumentalist of the Year at the Scottish Traditional Music Awards in 2012.

The multi-instrumentalist and singer was commissioned to write the music from the album for Celtic Connections’ New Voices in 2019. She wrote the record in between a heavy touring schedule and premiered the music to rapturous applause at the festival.

Pilgrim Souls is Megan’s response to the dream-like, impressionistic paintings of Highland artist Christine Clark, which seek to reflect the beauty of the human spirit as it turns to nature for renewal.

The first single from the record, The Dawn Chorus, will be released today, Friday, January 7. The track, which builds in momentum from a light and intricate melody towards a powerful, meandering sound, was inspired by Christine’s painting of the same title which depicts a colourful awakening.

Megan said: ‘I’m really excited about putting this record out because it’s my first solo project. I wanted to capture the energy and emotion that Christine’s artwork makes me feel and I am delighted to be able to share it with everyone.

‘My music is influenced by a mix of genres – trad and classical mainly. I drew inspiration for the album from fellow Fort William native and artist Christine Clark, whose paintings depict – in her own words – “imagined landscapes and narratives which transport us to unknown lands, conveying moments of solitude, love, hope, beauty and loss”. This is something I really connected with and wanted to reflect in my own art.’

The album features two tracks with vocals – The Composer and Pilgrim Souls. The Composer features Megan Henderson’s enchanting Gaelic vocals and has a soft and delicate sound. Meanwhile, the title track is hauntingly beautiful with Laura-Beth Salter’s emotional vocals describing a love story. Almost Home, which is an uplifting and optimistic tune, is another highlight.

Artists joining Megan on the album include Jack Smedley (fiddle), Mairi Campbell (viola), Su-a Lee (cello, saw), Olav Luksengård Mjelva (Hardanger) and Anna Massie (mandolin) Laura-Beth Salter (voice and mandolin) and Alistair Iain Paterson (piano, harmonium).

The album was recorded by Euan Burton in June 2021 over three days at GloWorm Recording Studio in Glasgow. Pilgrim Souls was recorded completely in a live setting, with an added recording from Norway-based Olav Luksengård Mjelva.

Pilgrim Souls will be available to buy on CD and stream and download on all digital platforms, on Friday, January 21. Visit www.meganhendersonmusic.com.