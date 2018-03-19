Maeve will cast her spell with an evening of Gaelic

An evening of Gaelic music, song, dance and more is coming to Perth and Kinross.

Contemporary award winning Gaelic singer Maeve Mackinnon will be in Milnathort on Saturday 24 March with her band to treat the audience to Gaelic songs from a mixture of musical genres including some from her new album Stri.

Maeve said: ‘The stories, melodies and rhythms convey so much. Whether you speak Gaelic or not, I think people can hear the power of feeling in these songs.’

The Kinfauns stepdance group – Dannsa Ceum, traditional Scottish stepdancers, will be dancing two sets throughout the evening.

Young Gaelic singing group Glè will be performing a mix of traditional Gaelic song with contemporary rhythms. Perth Gaelic Choir will be entertaining with a mix of Gaelic songs.

It promises to be an excellent evening of entertainment. Whether you know some Gaelic or none at all come along and enjoy all that this mix of talented artists have to offer.

The event is taking place at Milnathort Town Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets £7/£5, bring your own bottle, available at MacBeth Currie Estate Agent’sin Kinross and shop Light Up My Heart in Milnathort and online HERE.