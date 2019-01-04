Leading young musician set to play in Glasgow

A talented young musician who has been hailed as one of the world’s leading flautists is coming to Scotland.

Adam Walker first rose to prominence aged 16 as a finalist in the BBC Young Musician competition – and is coming to Glasgow for Milngavie Music Club’s February concert.

At only 21 he was made principal flute in the London Symphony Orchestra and has toured the world with them. As a soloist he plays with all the leading British orchestras and with many European, American and far eastern orchestras.

As a chamber music player his career takes him to the world’s most prestigious venues and he recently had a residency at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Adam’s first CD was released in 2013 and Gramophone magazine gave it a rave review, describing him as ‘a superb player [with] stunning virtuosity’.

Adam’s Milngavie concert with pianist James Baillieu is at Cairns Church on Friday 8 February at 7.30pm. The programme includes a stunning selection of music by Widor, Schumann and Franck.

Tickets, at £13 (students £5, school pupils free) available at The Iron Chef, Milngavie and at the door (cash or cheque only). For ticket enquiries call 0141 942 3102 or visit www.milngaviemusic.org.