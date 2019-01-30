Leading music professionals to descend on Glasgow

Scotland’s largest music delegate industry event, Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections, is now underway.

From today, Wednesday, 30 January, to Sunday, 3 February, 180 international music industry professionals from 23 countries will attend this annual event to see performances by Scottish bands and musicians during the world-renowned Celtic Connections.

Delegates include promoters, artistic directors and record industry representatives. Performing as part of Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections provides invaluable opportunities for the artists to develop their international careers.

The world-leading annual music festival Celtic Connections, which began on Thursday 17 January and runs until Sunday 3 February features 2000 artists from across the world in 300 events across 35 stages. Showcase Scotland takes place over the closing few days of the festival.

Each year Celtic Connections partners with a country or region, whose artists also star in Showcase Scotland, creating new international links. In 2019, leading musicians from Showcase Scotland international partner Galicia will perform.

A host of leading and emerging Scottish artists will perform across the closing weekend of the festival. They will be joined at Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections 2019 by Galician musical stars Tanxugueiras, Talabarte, Xabier Diaz, Raíces Aéreas, Banda Das Crechas, and the Anxo Lorenzo Band.

Donald Shaw, creative producer for Celtic Connections, said: ‘The spotlight that first shines on artists at Showcase Scotland radiates well beyond Scottish boundaries with festivals and venues from all over the world booking these acts on the strength of their performances here.

‘Our shared bonds with Galicia will grow with new ideas and new inspirations being created. This internationally regarded delegate event will once more be a vibrant meeting place and forum at the heart of the festival.’

Councillor David McDonald, Chair of Glasgow Life, said: ‘We look forwards to once again welcoming delegates from around the world to Glasgow to experience the very best of Scottish music at this vital industry event. Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections opens up fantastic opportunities every year for musicians based in the city and across the country to grow their careers as part our annual celebration of Celtic Music and the links between international cultures.’

Alan Morrison, head of music, Creative Scotland said: ‘Over the years, Showcase Scotland has played a vital role in boosting our trad and folk scene to international acclaim. This is the launchpad for the most exciting talent our country has to offer, and Creative Scotland is delighted to welcome the key industry delegates – agents, bookers, festival directors, label bosses – who will visit Glasgow to soak up our music at close quarters.

‘We also embrace our friends from Galicia, Showcase Scotland’s international partner for 2019. Here’s proof that, while our indigenous languages enrich our culture and make us distinct, it’s the music we share that truly bonds us together.’

Showcase Scotland at Celtic Connections is produced by Active Events.

The Galicia artists are presented through a partnership with the British Council and Creative Scotland. Celtic Connections is supported by Glasgow City Council and Creative Scotland and Glasgow Life.

To see the full programme for Celtic Connections 2019 visit: www.celticconnections.com