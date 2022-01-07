KT Tunstall to perform online at Big Burns Supper

Big Burns Supper has announced that superstar Scots KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and Tidelines will join Ireland’s ionic Dervish to Help Save Burns Night in 2022.

Taking place online on Tuesday 25 January, Eddi Reader’s Big Burns Supper is this year’s unmissable Burns Night celebration. Hosted by Eddi Reader and entirely free of charge, Big Burns Supper announce a line up of both big names and local talent spanning the full spectrum of music, comedy, poetry, performance, and prose.

Comedy circuit stars Ross Leslie and Richard Pulsford join homegrown musical talent from the likes of Amy Papiransky, Dumfries Community Choir, David Bass & Chazz, The Lucky Doves and Jack Hunter, and Scottish TV presenter and of former captain of Glasgow Wheelchair basketball team Mark Dougan is even set to make an appearance.

For fans of Le Haggis, one of the most popular events in the Big Burns Supper prgramme since its inception, this year’s Burns Night spectacular will unfold in a familiar fashion, with Eddi taking audiences on a cabaret-esque rollercoaster around the world. From KT Tunstall in LA to Dervish performing from lockdown in Dublin, this year’s Big Burns Supper takes Burns Night global once again.

KT Tunstall said: ‘I feel honoured to have been asked by Big Burns Supper to step in and Help Save Burns Night in 2022. I love my Scottish heritage and Burns Night celebrations continue to play a hugely important role in the arts and culture scene, not only in Scotland but across the world. I can’t think of a better way to spend it than alongside exceptional talent such as Eddi Reader, Skerryvore, and many more, as part of the diverse and inclusive Big Burns Supper event.

‘Remembering all holding hands to sing Auld Lang Syne together takes on stark significance this year and I look forward to connecting with folks across the world in the spirit of friendship and kinship, with performance, poetry and laughter this Burns Night, 25th of January 2022.’

Graham Main, chief executive at Big Burns Supper, said: ‘Despite being unable to host our Big Burns Supper winter fringe this year there was no way we were letting Burns Night pass without a significant celebration. As planned, the eminently talented Eddi Reader will play host to an eclectic evening of comedy, music and mirth and our diverse programme will feature something to tickle every taste bud.’

While the difficult decision to postpone the Big Burns Supper winter fringe programme was taken at the end of 2021, plans for further events in 2022 are underway, with more information to follow early this year.

For more information and updates visit www.bigburnssupper.com