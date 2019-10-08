Gaelic gospel choir preparing to perform

A Gaelic gospel choir is set to hit the high notes as part of this year’s Glasgow Mòd 2019 Fringe Programme.

Under the leadership of Gareth Fuller – whose musical prowess spans a range of music genre and has seen him work with TV programmes like The Voice, orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic and recording artists like Will Young – the Soisgeul Choir, made up of singers from around Scotland will bring an evening of Celtic Praise music in the stunning surroundings of the city’s award-winning Princes Square.

The free event will take place on Sunday, 13 October, at 7.30pm.

The unique opportunity to enjoy a feast of lively Gospel singing by the Soisgeul Choir in the elegant, prestige setting of Princes Square is also enhanced by the option to pre-book and to feast in one of Princes Square’s many fine restaurants too.

Katie Moody from Princes Square said: ‘We welcome visitors from all over Scotland and across the world every day who enjoy the unique and relaxed environment of Princes Square. The city will be buzzing with many wonderful Glasgow Mòd events and we’re delighted to be part of it and to be hosting such a unique event.’

D-I Brown, convenor of Local Organising Committee for Mòd Ghlaschu said: ‘We are delighted to be able to hold this event in the fantastic surroundings of Princes Square. We believe this will be a unique event for diners and visitors to the Square.

‘This event is at the very start of the Mod in Glasgow and we are sure that it will set the bar for the rest of the week. We are delighted that Princes Square is able to host this event and for supporting Mòd Ghlaschu /Glasgow Mod 2019 in our endeavours.’

Glasgow Mòd 2019, which will be centered around the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall just a five minute walk from Princes Square, will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on the evening of Friday, 11 October, in George Square which is free to attend.

A week of events will follow featuring high-profile performances culminating on the morning of Saturday 19 October with the traditional mass gathering of the Gaelic choirs on the steps of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

With over 25 retailers and 12 eateries, Princes Square is Glasgow’s premier shopping destination. Located in the heart of the city’s bustling Buchanan Street, the mall provides a shopping haven to lovers of high street and designer fashion, beauty, jewellery, homewares and lifestyle brands, with a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes.