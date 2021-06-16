Free one-hour taster concerts coming to Paxton House

Music at Paxton, the summer festival of international chamber music at Paxton House, near Berwick Upon Tweed, is back for 2021.

Audiences can enjoy two free taster concerts at Music at Paxton… Plus.

Twogether Duo sees violinist Huixin Hu violin and accordionist Alena Bulkatetskaya kick off the first taster concert on Sunday 20 June at 3pm, followed by New Antonine Brass on Sunday 4 July at 3pm.

Music at Paxton…Plus is a three-way partnership between Music at Paxton Festival, Live Music Now Scotland (LMNS) and Paxton House and gives music lovers the opportunity to experience exceptional chamber music for free.

Music at Paxton and Live Music Now Scotland have been working together since 2008 to help take music out into the Scottish Borders community, and give young Scottish artists, at the start of their professional careers, the opportunity to perform at Paxton House.

Angus Smith, artistic director, said: ‘We are looking forward enormously to returning to Paxton House’s beautiful Picture Gallery this summer for a feast of glorious chamber music. Audiences will have a chance to hear an outstanding range of musicians and we are once again extending the reach of the music we present at the festival out into the community.

‘The young musicians selected by LMNS combine exceptional performing skills with special qualities of insight, generosity of spirit and flexibility.’

Twogether Duo are an exciting pair comprising Huixin Hu on violin and Alena Bulatetskaya on the accordion, performs a wide variety of styles, from their own transcriptions of Baroque music to contemporary chamber compositions. On 20 June the duo perform works by Bach, Manuel de Falla, Russian and Chinese Folk and famous tangos by Astor Piazzolla.

New Antonine Brass are a dynamic and engaging brass quintet dedicated to sharing a variety of musical genres – classical, contemporary, jazz, Scottish traditional and pop, and their own arrangements. Their concert on 4 July features a wide range of pieces including glorious Baroque music from Venice and excerpts from Bernstein’s West Side Story as well as the World Premier of Ronald MacNiven’s Japonica.

LMNS is part of the Live Music Now movement founded by Yehudi Menuhin in the late 70s, which is the UK’s leading musicians’ development and outreach organisation. Live Music Now Scotland delivers interactive music programmes in care homes, hospitals, schools, community and healthcare settings across Scotland.

Music at Paxton…Plus is free to attend however advance booking is essential. Tickets are available via www.musicatpaxton.co.uk/programme/