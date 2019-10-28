Folk club ready to hold Carrying Stream Festival

Edinburgh Folk Club is running its annual Carrying Stream Festival next week.

Taking place over the weekend of Friday 8 to Sunday 10 November, this festival was created shortly after Hamish Henderson died in 2002 in order to celebrate his life and work.

This year’s event has an extra poignancy.

John Barrow of the Edinburgh Folk Club explained: ‘This year would have been Hamish’s 100th birthday so we’ve gathered ourselves up and made a special effort to augment previous years’ festivals by creating what we think is an appropriate weekend’s events.’

The festival opens on Friday 8 November 2019 with a concert in St Bride’s Centre, Orwell Terrace at 8pm. The performers are songwriter Rab Noakes, the popular four-piece folk group Malinky and the Sangstream Choir.

Details about the show can be found here at the on-line box office.

On Saturday 9 November at midday in the Scottish Storytelling Centre there is the annual lecture which this year will be particularly interesting as Janet Henderson, one of Hamish’s daughters, will deliver it. It’s a free event but tickets are required which are available from the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

After the lecture from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, there’s a songwriting workshop led by tutor Findlay Napier who created and runs the annual Glasgow Songwriting Festival. There is a charge for this and only 15 tickets are available also from the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

On the evening of Saturday 9 November at 8.00pm in the Ukrainian Community Centre in Royal Terrace, the new home of Edinburgh Folk Club, there’s a concert featuring Findlay Napier, and Beth Malcolm who won the Edinburgh FC’s annual songwriting competition in summer 2019 and the local young, talented musician and songwriter, Lewis McLaughlin. Again tickets can be bought HERE.

On Sunday 10 November there’s a singing session at 2.00pm in the Canon’s Gait pub (all welcome). And finally at 8.00pm in the basement bar of the Ukrainian Community Centre there is then a singing ceilidh hosted/chaired by Professor Margaret Bennett the Gaelic singer and a former colleague of Hamish Henderson. Many will remember Prof Bennett’s late son Martyn, also a very talented young musician.

The ticketed events are all listed here on EFC’s on-line box office and also here on EFC’s Facebook Events.