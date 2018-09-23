Experience classics by candlelight and period costume

An evocative candle-lit evening of classical music is coming to Glasgow.

The Four Seasons by Candlelight presents a programme of 18th Century classics performed with the Mozart Festival Orchestra resplendent in full orchestral costume of the period.

The verve and virtuosity of that time is recreated in this enchanting concert with its elegant staging of favourite works crowned by Vivaldi’s sublime masterpiece.

Born in Venice in 1678, Antonio Vivaldi was a prolific composer with hundreds of concertos to his name.

Despite being recognised across Europe as one of the greatest and most popular Baroque composers, he died a pauper. The Four Seasons (Le quattro stagioni) has, several hundred years later, become one of the most revered classical pieces in the world today.

The performance will feature a number of greatest hits of the period such as Handel: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, Water Music Suites, Let the Bright Seraphim and Ombra mai fu; Bach: Air on the G String; Purcell: Trumpet Suite; Mozart: Alleluia from Exsultate, jubilate, before concluding with Vivaldi’s seminal work.

The concert enables music fans of all ages the opportunity to experience the compositions in an environment that conjures up the atmosphere of the time in which they were first performed.

The Four Seasons by Candlelight will be performed by the Mozart Festival Orchestra, with David Juritz – conductor / violin, Susanna Hurrell – soprano, and Crispian Steele-Perkins – trumpet.

The performance takes place on Sunday, 18 November at 3pm at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Call 0141 353 8000 for tickets.

Further information click HERE.