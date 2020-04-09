Musicians from across Scotland have teamed up to release a special video and single in aid of NHS workers fighting COVID-19 and are urging the public to get behind the campaign.

The single will be released this Thursday, 9th April 2020 to coincide with the ‘Clap for Carers’ tribute applause.

Featuring around 20 names across the Scottish music scene, the track entitled ‘Everyday Heroes’ was composed by Skerryvore piper Martin Gillespie and recorded remotely in different locations during the ongoing lockdown. The video will feature musicians from Skerryvore, Tide Lines, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Peat and Diesel and Mànran, alongside figures including Alastair Campbell.

Set for release this Thursday, 9 April, at 8.15pm, after the weekly ‘Clap for Carers’, the video will be available on YouTube and across Skerryvore’s social media, where there will be a ‘donate’ option for viewers, with all proceeds going towards the NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. The track will be available to buy, stream and download on all major platforms from midnight on Thursday 9th April. All proceeds from any digital downloads will also go to the charity fund.