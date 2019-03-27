Distillery gets ready to premiere Ten Wee Drams

Raasay Distillery will be hosting a live performance of Ten Wee Drams next month.

On April 11, a new set of works for solo bass and contrabass clarinet commissioned and performed by celebrated musician Sarah Watts, will be performed.

Sarah Watts has been hosting annual clarinet and bass clarinet courses on the Isle of Raasay for ten years.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary she commissioned the composition of ten pieces which will be premiered at the Raasay Distillery this April.

Each Wee Dram takes inspiration from past and current culture, heritage, folklore and landscape of Raasay.

Nine of the Wee Drams are by Scottish based composers Piers Hellawell, Alasdair Nicolson, Stuart MacRae, Iain Matheson, Oliver Searle, Jane Stanley, Pete Stollery, William Sweeney, and Sarah Watts. The tenth is by emerging composer Adam Lee – winner of the Ten Wee drams student competition.

The concert will take place in the distillery Gathering Room from 2.30pm (doors open at 2pm) with stunning views over to Skye, the afternoon will feature Sarah performing the Ten Wee Drams in a set lasting approximately 45 minutes.

This event is free to attend and there will be a licensed bar, tea, coffee, and cakes.