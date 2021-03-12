Charity single to boost My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

A star-studded line-up of some of the most revered musicians on the international folk scene, alongside classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, have teamed up to release a charity video and single in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Set for release today (Friday, 12 March) and featuring a host of famous faces, the track entitled Doddie’s Dream was composed by renowned Blazin’ Fiddles member and BBC Radio Scotland broadcaster Bruce MacGregor, and recorded remotely in different locations throughout Scotland, Ireland and America.

Led by Scottish supergroup Blazin’ Fiddles, the musical scrum entitled Blazin’ Fiddles and the Scottish Folk Orchestra features an array of special guests, including Grammy Award-winning Nicola Benedetti who records exclusively for Decca Records, Irish accordion legend Sharon Shannon and American Dobro master Jerry Douglas.

In June 2017, former Scotland rugby hero Doddie Weir revealed he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease and set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to fund research for a cure.

Doddie said: ‘What a beautiful piece of music – it really is special, and I am so humbled to think these world class and brilliantly talented musicians have all been part of this. I’d like to thank everyone involved and of course especially Bruce, he’s a better fiddler than rugby player! If ever we needed some uplifting music, it is now, and my old teammate Stewart Campbell has produced a fantastic film to accompany the music. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!’

Whilst taking part in the challenge, Bruce MacGregor decided he would write and record a track with fellow musicians in a bid to raise more money for the charity, he said: ‘I was lucky enough to play a bit of rugby and even managed to squeeze into a squad with Doddie at student level. I have been so inspired by the big man’s approach to dealing with this disease, he’s incredible.

‘So, whilst cycling out by Loch Ness last month as part of Doddie Aid, I had this idea of doing a charity single with a whole host of fellow musicians playing along with me and the Blazers. The tune has a real positive lift to it and hopefully it fits in with that amazing collective spirit that was on display during Doddie Aid in January. All sales of the track are going to Doddie’s Charity so I hope everyone gets behind it and we can raise as much money as possible for this brilliant cause.’

Nicola Benedetti said: ‘It is a total honour to perform with such an incredible line up of folk musicians and for such an important cause. All the proceeds will go to Doddie’s charity which helps fellow sufferers of Motor Neurone Disease and funds much needed research into this cruel illness. I hope everyone enjoys our wee tune and helps us to raise awareness of MND.’

Joining the prestigious line-up is revered songstress Julie Fowlis, highly acclaimed composer and fiddle player Duncan Chisholm, fiddle and accordion duo Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham, musician and composer Donald Shaw, BBC Take the Floor Presenter and member of Mànran Gary Innes, Megan Henderson, Ewan Robertson and James Lindsay of Breabach, Skerryvore’s Martin Gillespie and Scott Wood, BBC Radio Scotland Young Trad winner Ali Levack, piper and whistle player Ross Ainslie, fiddle and cello duo Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Iain Sandilands on percussion, harp and fiddle duo Iain MacFarlane and Ingrid Henderson, Douglas Montgomery and Brian Cromarty on fiddle and cittern, multi-award winning concertinist Mohsen Amini, member of Treacherous Orchestra and Session A9 Adam Sutherland and Scots fiddle maestro Paul Anderson.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was launched in November 2017 by Scottish Rugby legend Doddie Weir OBE after being diagnosed with motor neurondisease. The charity strives to help fellow MND sufferers and fund research into the currently incurable disease. In January this year, the charity launched Doddie Aid which saw over 30,000 participants running, walking and cycling to rack up miles for their chosen district and ultimately raising over £1 million for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The single was recorded, mixed and mastered at Gran’s House studio by Angus Lyon. The video was created by former Scotland rugby internationalist Stewart Campbell at Tigershark TV.

The track will be available to buy and download on Friday 12 March 2021 with all proceeds going to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The single is available to buy on iTunes and Amazon.

Buyers can go to www.facebook.com/blazinfiddles for more information.

Individuals can donate directly to the foundation via the website: www.myname5doddie.co.uk

Click HERE to read more culture news and features from Scottish Field