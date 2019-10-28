Bringing musical nature into the heart of the city

The Prague Symphony Orchestra is set to bring an electrifying celebration of nature to Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

They will be performing Mahler – Symphony No. 3 as part of the Sunday Classics season, when they will be joined by Ester Pavlů, at 3pm on Sunday 10 November.

‘A symphony must be like the world,’ said Gustav Mahler. ‘It must contain everything!’

None of the composer’s magnificent music better embodies Mahler’s famous maxim than his epic Third Symphony. This is music on a grand, cosmic scale, with an electrifying power to match, and brings together a spectacular stage-full of musicians: an enormous orchestra, choir, children’s choir and mezzo-soprano soloist.

Mahler harnesses these gargantuan forces in a thrilling celebration of the natural world – in all its beauty, its power and its terrifying rawness – and humankind’s place within it.

In music from the thunderously complex to the simplest nursery tunes, he gathers together folk songs, military marches, comedy, tragedy and more, building to an awe-inspiring climax in which all of nature rings and resounds.

The Prague Symphony Orchestra brings all its renowned energy and vigour to this extraordinary symphony, under Finnish Chief Conductor and fast-rising star Pietari Inkinen.

They are joined by the superb Czech mezzo-soprano Ester Pavlů and a chorus from of members of Edinburgh Royal Choral Union, Edinburgh University Chamber Choir and also the National Youth Choir of Scotland for what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

With conductor Pietari Inkinen, soloist Ester Pavlů and members of the Chamber Choir and the National Youth Choir of Scotland, Mahler – Symphony No. 3 has tickets priced from £13.50-£35. Full time students are entitled to tickets for £10 which can be booked in advance. Under 16s are entitled to free tickets when booked with a paying adult. Concessions available. Please note a £1.50 transaction fee applies on the overall booking when purchasing online or over the phone (non-refundable). Tickets are available from HERE.