Bob Marley’s band and snooker legend set for festival

Independent family friendly music festival Doune the Rabbit Hole announces its strongest lineup yet as the first wave of more than 50 artists are unveiled for its 10th birthday edition this summer.

The friendly festival, held over three days in beautiful, rural Stirlingshire, continues its partnership with Scottish gig promoter 432 Presents bringing together exclusive performances from acclaimed international performers, the hottest UK acts and the cream of artists from Scotland’s independent and DIY scenes.

The birthday lineup runs across two open-air stages and four tents featuring, amongst others, Bob Marley’s seminal reggae band The Wailers. Famous for such hits as No Woman, No Cry, Buffalo Soldier, I Shot the Sheriff, Jamming and Exodus and with a catalogue spanning more than 50 years, the 2015 reunion of the legendary band, led by original bassist Aston ‘familyman’ Barrett spawned their Legend US and UK tour. DtRH are proud to announce the festival as their only announced Scottish festival date this year.

Michigan-born former Czars frontman John Grant has an enviable body of work from a decade in the industry. He released fourth sci-fi and vintage synths infused solo album Love is Magic in 2018 and plays his only currently confirmed Scottish festival following performances at the 2018 Edinburgh International Festival and at Celtic Connections 2019.

Fellow countrymen, the Brooklyn-based Battles play DtRH as the first UK stop-off for their confirmed European festival dates in 2019. Grammy award-winner and dub pioneer Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry performs on the bill along with Grammy nominated Hot 8 Brass Band, famous for their uplifting cover of Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing. The band release new EP Take Cover on Friday 22 February and will bring a lively mix of jazz, funk and hip-hop with traditional New Orleans brass sounds.

Scottish punk flag-bearers The Skids, fronted by film-maker and TV presenter Richard Jobson, perform at Doune following their vivacious gigs at Kelvingrove Bandstand and Glasgow Barrowlands last year.

2019 also sees the return of snooker and DJ legend Steve Davis, a hugely popular draw at Doune the Rabbit Hole in 2017. This time he brings long-time collaborator Kavus Torabi. Steve will not only play the festival, he’s also signed up with Kavus to DJ at one of two warm-up gigs at Glasgow’s Blue Arrow this Saturday 23 February 2019.

Expect humour, anecdotes and classic punk poetry from the enigmatic John Cooper Clarke alongside material from The Luckiest Guy Alive, his new poetry collection released to worldwide acclaim in November 2018.

Award-winning singer-songwriter and musician Kathryn Joseph released her critically acclaimed second album From When I Wake the Want Is in 2018. She performed at Meltdown festival last year and her Glasgow University Union gig this March is already sold out. Doune is the first of her announced festival dates in 2019.

Bristol based trio Beak released their third album in September 2018 and this is their only Scottish date this summer. And So I Watch You From Afar released their fifth studio album The Endless Shimmering in 2017 and this is their first confirmed festival date in 2019. Japanese trio Shonen Knife bring the sunshine to Doune with their infectious brand of pop punk. They have had an incredible 37-year career and released 21st album Adventure in 2016.

Festival director Jamie Murray said: ‘We’re excited to announce the first wave of artists, and the most eclectic lineup yet, for our 10th birthday Doune the Rabbit Hole with more announcements to follow.

‘This year’s festival features everything from dub to reggae, performance poetry to experimental rock, jazz, funk, folk and pop punk and performances from international acts including legendary band The Wailers (of Bob Marley fame) direct from Jamaica and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, established, highly regarded US performers such as John Grant and Battles and diverse British artists including Beak and Kathryn Joseph.

‘Doune the Rabbit Hole prides itself on offering a relaxing and invigorating experience for festival fans from catching bands perfect for the summer to sampling delicious locally produced food and drink, yoga workshops and a host of family activities to keep children entertained, more of which will be detailed soon. We’re proud to continue our under 12s go free policy with weekend tickets for under 18s priced at just £30 including camping, ensuring its one of the best value festivals in the UK for families.’

Doune the Rabbit Hole is one of the UK’s most family-friendly festivals with a range of activities from arts to crafts, poetry, jam sessions and storytelling. There’s also a huge kids area and a family camping area quietly sited away form the hurly burly of late night events. New for this year is a special festival glamping experience with yurts on the lawn of the Cardross Estate in front of the house itself. See the website for further details.

Not one to exclude furry friends, Doune The Rabbit Hole is one of only two dog friendly festivals in Scotland and the country’s best independent food and drink purveyors will pitch up, offering an assortment of delights to keep hunger at bay.

