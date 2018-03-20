Acclaimed Scots musician prepares for his 2018 tour

One of Scotland’s finest fiddle players and composers is embarking on a new tour next month.

The tour marks the release of Sandwood, the eagerly-anticipated album featuring fiddle playing at its best from Duncan Chisholm.

Born and brought up near Inverness in the Highlands of Scotland, Duncan has spent most of his life developing his unique musical voice.

Duncan’s feather-light handling of dynamics and ornamentation, allied with his pure-distilled tone, lend his characteristic spine-tingling magic to his music.

Taught to play by the great Donald Riddell, few can match Duncan’s eloquent feel for a Highland air. Duncan’s well-established musical career has taken him throughout the UK, Europe and the USA, both through his solo work and while playing with other musicians and bands.

Duncan plays regularly with Gaelic singing sensation Julie Fowlis, sets the heather on fire with his folk rock band Wolfstone and is much sought after as a composer and accompanist.

Sandwood – inspired by the bay of the same name, situated within the far reaches of the north-west coast of Sutherland, which lays claim to hold the finest yet least accessible beach in Scotland.

Duncan said: ‘My creative world widens with each passing year and the possibilities for self-expression are limitless. Enjoy the music.’

The tour dates are:

19 April, London, Cecil Sharp House, EFDS, 7.30pm.

28 April, Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall, 7.30pm.

29 April, Inverness, Eden Court’s Empire Theatre, 8pm.

5 May, Perth, Perth Concert Hall, 7.30pm.

24-27 May, Orkney Folk Festival 2018.

1 June – Reeth, Reeth Memorial Hall, Arkengarthdale Road, Reeth, North Yorkshire, 8pm.

2 June, Ulverston, Cumbria Coronation Hall, County Road, Ulverston, 8pm.

3 June – Manchester, Carousel Sessions, Chorlton Irish Club, High Lane, Manchester, 8pm.

9 June, Germany, Lüdenscheid with Julie Fowlis, 5pm.

30 June, East Neuk Festival 2018, Anstruther Town Hall, 8pm.

9-10 November, An Treas Suaile – The Third Wave, An Lanntair, Stornoway, 8pm.