A Squatter O Bairnsangs should amuse young and old

A new collection of Scots songs for children, based on the work of a Scots poet, has been created.

A Squatter O Bairnsangs is a CD for children, a collection of songs based on the celebrated Scots poet Stuart A. Paterson’s collection A Squatter o Bairnrhymes.

The songs enhance the original verse with gorgeous tunes that wee bairns and big weans can join together and sing with gusto.

The music is written by Nicola Black and arranged by Nicola and Blackie, who between them play guitar, ukulele, bass, organ, recorder and piano.

Nicola, a songwriter, choir leader and performer from Galloway has a deep interest in Scots language.

She has worked with children in schools focusing on music in Scots and Gaelic.

Chris Lord plays lead guitar, Nicola Black, Cameron Patterson (age 11) , Amanda Caven and Blackie are the singers. The saxophone is provided by David Sanderson. All the words are in Scots, and the musical styles are very varied, led by the words, rhythm and emotions of the poem.

Nicola said: ‘We’re very proud that from December 2 the CD will be available at www.lallans.co.uk. It’s been a fun and rewarding project.’

There are 20 songs on the album, available as a download or a CD titled A Squatter O Bairnsangs. There are plenty of Scots words and phrases to hear and get hold of, as well as choruses to sing along to. There are all sorts of bears, a big shark, a hoolit (owl) and a tod (fox). There is even a meteorite travelling through space as we ponder the universe. Snow is sung at the same time as three other short poems, each weaving in and out of the others.

Billy Kay, author of Scots: The Mither Tongue, said: ‘If your taste ranges from traditional Scots song to jazz funk, this is the CD for you… and in enjoying it you’re making sure that the poems and the beautiful living language they’re written in, will thrive in the generations to come.’

Nicola’s previous releases include Moonstruck, a musical collection of Hugh MacDiarmid’s early Scots poems which she has set and sung, and Sister Fox, Nor Quite Perfect EP.

The poems all appear in Stuart A Paterson’s book, A Squatter O Bairnrhymes, available HERE.. A glossary of words will be available from www.asquatterobairnsangs.co.uk

Downloads are available from www.nicolablack.bandcamp.com/album/a-squatter-o-bairnsangs