A musical treat is all lined up for Fyvie Castle

Big Girls Don’t Cry but they may well when they hear the Jersey Notes at Fyvie Castle next weekend.

On Saturday 20 July, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’ number one tribute in Scotland will perform an outdoor concert that will leave you Beggin’ for more!

The event will be hosted on the south lawn of the National Trust for Scotland’s beautiful castle in Aberdeenshire. Gates open at 6.30pm for the concert to start at 7.30pm.

The Jersey Notes will bring all the best hits from the iconic 1960s band: Working My Way Back to You, Oh What A Night (Dec 63), Big Girls Don’t Cry, to name a few. Combine this with two performances from the Banff Castle Pipe Band and Fyvie Castle promises to host a night to remember!

Function & Events Supervisor at the castle, Celine Mutch said: “Regardless of your age you’ll recognise the songs and won’t be able to stop yourself from tapping your feet and singing along. With fabulous costumes, tight vocals, slick moves and a comedy flare, this show has all the ingredients for a great night out!”

Bringing your own picnic, rugs and deck chairs are recommended but hot food, drinks and a bar will be available on the night.

Spend the Night in Love and don’t miss watching this incredible tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons transport you back in time with some of the greatest tunes of the twentieth century.

Tickets are available from: www.nts.org.uk/visit.