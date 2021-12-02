Les Misérables is pure joy from start to finish

There are many great rivalries which have sprung up over the years – David and Goliath, Sherlock Holmes and Professor Moriarty, Rangers and Celtic, Doctor Who and the Daleks…

But perhaps one of the most under-rated of these is Jean Valjean and Inspector Javert, in Les Misérables

I’ve never read Victor Hugo’s original novel, but I’m more than familiar with the musical. I first saw it as a student in 1994 at the Edinburgh Playhouse, taking advantage of a clear Wednesday afternoon timetable and the discount on offer – and went back week after week to take advantage of the cheap ticket as I loved it so much.

I later saw it in the West End too, and listened to the soundtrack to the point where I knew it inside out. So, it’s fair to say that I’m a fan.

Les Misérables has opened at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal for a six-week run, the first Cameron Mackintosh production to be staged in the city for more than 15 years.

And this latest touring production of Claude-Michel Schönbergand Herbert Krezmer’s musical is absolutely everything you would hope for and expect – a first rate cast, a wonderful orchestra, and plenty of humour, drama, love, birth, death, joy, hope, youth, age, disappointment and sadness throughout. It’s life, perfectly encapsulated in two hours, 50 minutes.

The songs in Les Misérables speak for themselves – I love them all, and it’s hard to pick a favourite because they all offer something different – all are instantly recognisable with famous songs like Look Down, On My Own, One Day More, At the End of the Day, I Dreamed A Dream, Master of the House… All classics. And yes, I did manage to resist the urge to sing along (unlike someone in the row behind me).

Dean Chisnall embodies Jean Valjean perfectly – starting off as someone young and powerful, initially unable to shake of his criminal past, but as he matures, he sets his life on the straight and narrow. His vocal is perfect for Valjean, with his initial anger, and the his re-discovered passion for life and his adoptive daughter.

Nic Greenshields is the perfect Javert – his physical presence gives him an instant authority and power, and has a voice to match. His struggle with his prey is exactly how I always picture it in my mind’s eye, and is one of the strongest Javerts I’ve seen to date.

Katie Hall captures Fantine perfectly, with her vulnerability and fragility, as she does her best to make money for her daughter Cosette.

The show is, however, stolen by Ian Hughes as inn keeper Thernardier, bringing a real physical performance to the part, with his small, wiry frame making him different from previous incumbents I had seen in the part – he got all the laughs, with a wonderful knowing wink to the audience throughout.

As Eponine, I was particularly impressed by Nathania Ong – a beautiful voice, capable of incredible power, which really surprised me. Definitely one to watch.

However, one thing that did surprise me was the lack of the revolving stage, especially for the barricades. I was later informed that the touring production of Les Misérables has not had a revolve since 2009, and the London production has not had a revolve since January 2020. So there we go!

This is a fantastic production – there’s no getting away from it. The cast are first class, and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

Les Misérables will be at the Theatre Royal Glasgow, until Friday December 31. Performances are at 7.30pm Monday-Saturday, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

