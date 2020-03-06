Leading Scotswomen feature on Ask For More podcast

An inspirational podcast series featuring star-studded Scots are lining up for International Women’s Day 2020.

The second series of the Ask For More podcast with Scottish Pakistani journalist, comedian and women’s rights advocate Zara Janjua features some of Scotland’s top business women alongside celebrities including Kaye Adams, Sharleen Spiteri, Kirsty Wark, Judy Murray and Jenni Falconer.

Each episode highlights key issues affecting women in life and in business, focussing on topics from ‘resilience’ and ‘philanthropy’ to ‘profile’. It aims to motivate and inspire listeners to be ambitious and achieve their goals.

Former STV presenter Zara said: ‘The best way to get motivated is to surround yourself with positive voices and to hear from people who have fulfilled their dreams. The more success is enforced, the more achievable it becomes.’

The 34-year-old added: ‘This podcast offers a platform to share our experiences and speak honestly about our successes and our failures. Women are engineering a new future to better fit the shape of our lives. We are a nation of independent thinkers and it is time to regroup and navigate this world together.’

The first episode features tennis matriarch Judy Murray and CSR champion Diana Borland. They discuss how to create change and make an impact in the world with philanthropy.

Judy Murray said: ‘If we could all identify someone that we could put an arm around and mentor, to share advice and be a sounding board to, I think that would help an awful lot. It is lack of confidence in ourselves that stops us from taking that first step.’

Loose Woman anchor and Radio Scotland presenter Kaye Adams features on the ‘resilience’ themed episode alongside marketing executive Niki Hutchinson.

Kaye Adams said: ‘As women, we have a certain way of communicating, telling stories and sharing experiences that I think is quite special. I think it’s good to see that represented.

‘When I was younger I took myself a bit more seriously which actually was just nerves. You’re so worried about how the world sees you and how other people see you – you’re much more self-conscious. In radio you are on your own with the microphone. You can’t really be produced to the same level and you don’t have anything really to rely on apart from your wits and your voice.’

The second episode released on Monday, March 9, features Lynne Kennedy MBE and BBC comedy star Ashley Storrie.

Ashley said: ‘I’m making a conscious effort now to praise other people and tell them how proud I am of them – especially other female comedians. I remember when my mother was coming up in comedy, there was often a feeling that other people’s success was somehow another person’s failure and I never want to be like that. I’ve made friends now from people who I barely knew just saying I’m so proud of how well you’ve done. As women we need to do more of that.’

Sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland, the podcast was first launched in November 2019 following the Rose Review by CEO Alison Rose. It aims to inspire women to start and grow businesses.

