James McAvoy to return to the Glasgow stage

Scots movie star James McAvoy is returning to the Glasgow stage next year.

The Theatre Royal, Glasgow, will play host to the Jamie Lloyd Company’s Olivier Award-winning production of Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac, freely adapted by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy will run at the Hope Street venue in March next year.

Receiving critical acclaim at the Playhouse Theatre, London in 2019, Cyrano de Bergerac returns to the stage for a strictly limited season. Theatre Royal, Glasgow is one of only three venues worldwide to host the production, alongside The Harold Pinter Theatre in London and the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York. Cyrano de Bergerac runs from Friday 18 – Saturday 26 March 2022.

Returning to his hometown, James McAvoy, who has starred in Wanted, The Last King of Scotland and the X Men movies, reprises his role as Cyrano, who is fierce with a pen and notorious in combat. Cyrano almost has it all, but longs to win the heart of his true love. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac, or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight? Jamie Lloyd directs a world-class cast in an electrifying ensemble performance that celebrates linguistic ingenuity and the power of human connection.

Joining McAvoy in the company are Michele Austin (Ragueneau), Adam Best (Le Bret), Sam Black (Armand), Nari Blair-Mangat (Valvert), Vaneeka Dadhria (Beatboxer), Adrian Der Gregorian (Montfleury), Tom Edden (De Guiche), Eben Figueiredo (Christian), Jon Furlong (Annoying Person), Tazmyn-May Gebbett (Minder Carla Harrison-Hodge (Denise), Mika Onyx Johnson (Usher), Joseph Langdon (Jean-Paul), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Marie-Louise), Evelyn Miller (Roxane), Nima Taleghani (Ligniere) and Brinsley Terence (Theatre Owner).

Jamie Lloyd said: ‘It is incredibly exciting to confirm the return of Cyrano de Bergerac as part of our 2022 season, bringing James McAvoy home to Glasgow, while continuing our access ticket scheme, which will enable people with limited access to the arts to experience our work.’

James Haworth, Theatre Director at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, said: ‘Welcoming James McAvoy home to perform at Theatre Royal is an honour. This is undoubtedly among one of the most exciting and prestigious productions to have been staged at Theatre Royal and we predict a sell-out run.’

Tickets are on sale to priority sign-ups and ATG Theatre Card Members from Monday 1 November with general booking opening on Wednesday 3 November. Patrons can sign up for priority booking access here: thejamielloydcompany.com

As part of The Jamie Lloyd Company’s commitment to accessible tickets, £15 tickets will be available across the auditorium to under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. Further details to be announced.

Cyrano de Bergerac is presented as part of The Jamie Lloyd Company 2022 season, which also includes Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, in a version by Anya Reiss, starring Emilia Clarke, running at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London from Wednesday 29 June – Saturday 10 September.