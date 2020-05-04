Inside the Royal Scots

A 55-minute film about The Royal Scots, entitled “Scottish Soldiers : Regimental Memories: 1945- 2006” has just been released by the regimental museum.

With interviews from fifteen former members of the Royal Scots, the film captures the experience of being part of the Royal Scots family.

For 373 unbroken years until the process of being merged into the Royal Regiment of Scotland started in 2006, the Royal Scots were the oldest and most senior infantry regiment of the British Army, having been raised by Charles I of Scotland in 1633. The film captures the regiment’s experiences from as far afield as Korea, Egypt, Aden, Cyprus, Germany, Northern Ireland, The Falkland Islands, Bosnia and Iraq.

To view the film visit http://www.theroyalscots.co.uk/the-royal-scots-scottish-soldiers-regimental-memories-1945-to-2006/