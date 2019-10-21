Inside the real life of comedy hero Billy Connolly

An intimate, deeply personal and funny portrait of Scotland’s legendary comedian Billy Connolly is being released next month.

Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland is a look at the like of the Glaswegian, who has constantly reinvented himself, from musician, to comic, to TV presenter and to actor.

In the world of comedy, there is no one quite like Billy Connolly. Put simply, through sheer talent and force of personality he changed the face of British comedy forever.

He’s been called the Beatles and Jesus of comedy by his peers and an immature manure mouth by the leader of the Scottish Zion Baptist Church. Say what you like about him, you cannot deny that everyone wants to know him.

Weaved around private interviews, this special series finds Billy returning to Scotland to reveal the influences and motivations that turned him from being Billy Connolly, the welder, to Billy Connolly, the Big Yin!

With contributions from Eddie Izzard, Micky Flanagan, Tracey Ullman, Ross Noble and more, Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland is the definitive portrait of one of our greatest stand-up comics.

Last year, Billy, now aged 76, took the decision to retire from performing his stand-up routines, as he battles Parkinson’s disease.

Dazzler Media presents Billy Connolly: Made in Scotland on blu-ray, DVD and Digital from 18 November.