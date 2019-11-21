Industrial heritage marked in new exhibition

An exhibition showcasing the visual impact, drama and power of Scotland as an industrial nation has gone on display.

It is being held at the York Arcade Shopping Centre in Grangemouth and will run until Saturday 11 January.

Industry + Aesthetics features survey photography of industrial sites which forms part of the National Record of the Historic Environment, which is maintained by Historic Environment Scotland (HES). The images shine a spotlight on Scotland’s industrial heritage, capturing aspects from the everyday to the exceptional and the undervalued.

The photographs were chosen for the exhibition as a result of a crowd-sourcing exercise, which invited participants to look at the images and choose which words, feelings and emotions were conjured up by each.

Miriam McDonald, Industrial Survey and Record Projects Manager at HES and curator of the exhibition, said: ‘The purpose of this exhibition is very much to capture those first emotions that grab us all when we look at an industry for the first time.

‘Within the images on display you can sense excitement, sadness, awe, poignancy, pride and danger. As part of my job I have the privilege of visiting and researching the extent of our industrial nation, and Industry + Aesthetics is very much a celebration of this heritage.’

Helen Rashad, project coordinator at Falkirk Community Trust, said: ‘Our collaborative Images of Industry exhibition really exemplifies what the Great Place project is about: we’re excited to work in partnership with HES to bring this striking exhibition to Grangemouth, alongside highlighting stories from our own archives, and inviting members of our community to contribute their own point of view.’

Industry + Aesthetics will be on display at York Arcade Shopping Centre on Tuesdays – Thursdays and Saturdays until Saturday 11 January 2020. Entry to the exhibition is free.

For more information on the event visit HERE.

HES’s extensive archive spans a vast range of buildings, archaeological monuments and industrial and maritime sites, to give an unparalleled view of Scotland’s past. For more information, visit https://canmore.org.uk/.