Hänsel und Gretel opera coming to Glasgow this month

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland will open its doors for public performances later this month.

The Conservatoire in Glasgow are delighted to welcome back audiences to our venues, starting with the opera Hänsel und Gretel, which will run from January 20-26.

Humperdink’s Hansel and Gretel has a long association with Christmas… It was premiered on December 23 1893 and has been the operatic mainstay of the Christmas season ever since, as the operatic equivalent of The Nutcracker, a safe introduction to opera for young children in the form of an upmarket pantomime with its Witch, its Fairy and even a principal boy in the form of Hansel.

Yet behind this there is a much darker side. The piece fundamentally deals with childhood poverty and how many children go hungry even when surrounded by food.

This darkness extends to the comedy of the piece in the form of the Witch – in the Conservatoire’s version, this is a celebrity chef launching her new Christmas cookbook Cooking with Children – and her increasingly desperate attempts to consume Hansel.

Hänsel und Gretel will take place at the New Athenaeum Theatre at the RCS.

